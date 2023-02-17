Public record for Feb. 17, 2023 GAZETTE STAFF Feb 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)DEONTE PATRICK, 20, of Janesville, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, Jan. 22, Afton Road, Janesville.KENETH COOKS, 39, of Chicago, possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and fentanyl, Feb. 11, Highway 51, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Felony Janesville Crime Criminal Law Controlled Substance Possession Fentanyl Arrest Firearm Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Feb. 17, 2023 Public record for Feb.15, 2023 Public record for Feb. 14, 2023 Public record for Feb. 9, 2023 Public record for Feb. 8, 2023 Public record for Feb. 7, 2023 Public record for Feb. 6, 2023 Public record for Feb. 1, 2023 Public record for Jan. 27, 2023 Public record for Jan. 26, 2023