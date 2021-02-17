Rock County
Arrest
CAMERON D. MCCORRISTON, 28, of 605 S. Randall Ave., No. 1, Janesville, at 2:08 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, at Randall Avenue and Racine Street on a charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Charged
DEJA M. ROBINSON, 17, of 817 Church St., Beloit, with attempting to flee an officer. Wisconsin State Patrol troopers say on Jan. 8, Robinson sped away from authorities.
DAREN A. TABER, 18, of 2281 S. Afton Road, Beloit, with driving vehicle without owner consent, two counts of attempting to flee an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and seven counts of bail jumping. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Feb. 10, Taber was driving a stolen vehicle that they and other agencies were trying to pull over.