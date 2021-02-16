Rock County
Arrests
LUKAS J. DABSON, 43, of 6028 N. Ladue Drive, Milton, at 4:49 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at 3515 Milton Ave., Janesville, on charges of possessing narcotics and bail jumping.
CRAIG M. JOHNSON, 31, no fixed address, at 9:27 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at Milton Avenue and Refset Drive, Janesville, on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, marijuana, amphetamines and narcotics, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and prescription drugs.
SHEQUITA A. WILLIAMS, 31, of 2435 Woodlane Drive, Janesville, at midnight Monday, Feb. 15, at home on charges of false imprisonment and battery.