Public record for Feb. 14, 2023

Rock County
Felony arrests
All of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)

JAMIE PAYTON, 39, of Janesville, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, Feb. 8, 200 block of West Milwaukee Street, Janesville.