Rock County
Arrests
JAMEEL L. HARRIS, 38, of Chicago, at 3:22 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, on charges of battery with aggravated intent to cause bodily harm.
JEFFREY F. FORRETT, 64, no permanent address, at 8:25 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at 1124 W. State St., Janesville, on charges of burglary with a dangerous weapon, probation violation and bail jumping.
Intoxicated driving arrest
ANDEIS R. DIXON, 55, of 7 N. Academy St., No. 9, Janesville, at 6:09 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at 601 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated.