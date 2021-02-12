Rock County
Charged
BRIAN G. MIKKELSON, 48, of 6322 N. Curtis Drive, Evansville, with substantial battery, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Feb. 2, Mikkelson violently attacked a woman he knows after a verbal dispute. Deputies say when they found and arrested him Feb. 8, he had meth with him.
DARRELL R. STONE JR., 30, of 1641 Wisconsin Ave., Beloit, with attempting to flee an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Feb. 6, Stone fled from officers and got into a crash.