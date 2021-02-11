Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
SCOTT R. BURDICK, 39, of 2730 W. Wall St., No. 127, Janesville, at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 3377 Milton Ave. It was listed as a first offense.
MARK W. FRELIX, 58, of 733 E. Centerway, No. 1, Janesville, at 7:44 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at 5828 S. County G, town of Rock. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies say they responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash.
SCHYLER G. HENDRICKSON, 25, of 416 Milton Ave., Janesville, at 11:01 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Court Street and Parker Drive. It was listed as a first offense.
BENJAMIN W. HERRING, 23, of 7652 E. Highway 59, Milton, at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Main and Fulton streets, town of Fulton. It was not listed what number offense it was. Rock County sheriff's deputies say Herring was driving during an crash that caused injuries to his passenger.
JOEY A. PAULSON, 17, of 4808 N. Kennedy Road, Milton, at 3:44 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at 4807 E. MH Townline Road, town of Milton. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies say Paulson knocked on a door of a home saying he drank, crashed his snowmobile and had been outside for two hours.
DARRELL R. STONE, 30, of 1641 Wisconsin Ave., Beloit, at 2:39 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at 3536 W. BR Townline Road, town of Rock. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies also arrested Stone on a charge of fleeing an officer.
Arrest
16-YEAR-OLD EDGERTON RESIDENT, at 2:07 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Racine Street and Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville, on charges of fleeing an officer, possession of marijuana and violating curfew.