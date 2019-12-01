Rock County

Arrests

MICHAEL D. TRACY, 38, no fixed address, at 2:42 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Stewart Street, Janesville, on charges of disorderly conduct, battery with intent to cause great bodily harm and a probation violation.

HUNTER A. DAVIS, 20, of Caroline St., No. 3, Janesville, at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Deerfield Drive, Janesville, on charges of bail jumping on a felony charge and retail theft.

KURT E. PROCHASKA, 52, no fixed address, at 8:05 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Rockport Road, Janesville, on charges of burglary and criminal damage to property. Also, at 3:32 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Hillcrest Drive, Janesville, Prochaska was arrested on charges of criminal damage to property, burglary, possession of prescription drugs and a felony probation violation.

Intoxicated driving arrests

SCOTT A. WEAVER, 30, 206 1/2 Elm St., Delavan, at 1:28 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North Racine Street, Janesville. He was also arrested on charges of possession of prescription drugs and felony probation violation.

Reported

BURGLARY at 10:17 p.m. Monday at the Citgo Gas Station, 1002 S. Jackson St., Janesville. Reported taken were $682.26 and $180 in lottery tickets.