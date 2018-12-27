Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
TYLER A. EASTON, 27, of 545 S. Franklin St., Janesville, at 8:27 p.m. Saturday after a crash at Delavan Drive and Jackson Street, Janesville.
CHRISTOPHER M. LINNEMAN, 27, of 1014 Wheeler St., Janesville, at 3:12 a.m. Monday at County Y and Wright Road, town of Harmony, after he was found asleep in the driver’s seat with the car stopped and engine running. The arrest was reported as his second for intoxicated driving.
GREGORY A. CARLSON, 46, Platte City, Missouri, at 12:32 a.m. Sunday at Milton Avenue and East McCormick Drive, Janesville, after a deputy tried to stop a car with no tire on the front right, and the car did not stop. Also cited for failure to stop for an officer.
Reported
BURGLARY at 8:06 a.m. Dec. 20 on West Mill Pond Road, town of Newark. A window and an interior door to an outbuilding were damaged, costing $207. Nothing reported taken.
BURGLARY at 1:02 p.m. Dec. 19 on West Mill Pond Road, town of Newark. Antique dolls and Harley-Davidson clothing taken from an outbuilding.
BURGLARY at 9:03 a.m. Dec. 20 on South Schaffner Road, town of Plymouth. Taken were a .38-caliber Taurus handgun valued at $300, $140 cash and power tools valued at $565.
FRAUD/FORGERY at 8:27 a.m. Saturday by a town of Fulton resident who said two checks stolen from his checkbook were cashed for $1,060.
ESCAPE at 4:17 p.m. Friday at the Rock County Jail, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville. Aaryn K. Fowler, 21, of 1046 Ninth St., Beloit, was accused of being released Dec. 14 for employment purposes and not returning.
Charged
MARIO G. GRISBY, 31, of 24 Second St., Milton, with fleeing an officer. He is accused of fleeing at speeds reaching 90 mph on Highway 14 From Case Drive west to Deerfield Drive. He later was apprehended in a parking lot at 3400 Deerfield Drive.
DOMINICK J.M. LIPTOW, 17, of 1137 Kenwood Ave., Beloit, with burglary and party to theft. He is accused of burglarizing a house on East County X on Friday night with, as reported earlier, TYLER A. KICKER, 18, of 6219 S. Highway 51 No. 1016.
JEFFERY L. ROSS, 41, of 1524 E. Racine St., No. 29, Janesville, with forgery. He is accused of cashing a $426 paycheck belonging to a man he knows.
JONATHON M. COLIN HOLT, 25, of 3912 N. Hackbarth Road, Janesville, with burglary. He is accused of burglarizing a home Nov. 10 on Lucerne Drive, Janesville, belonging to people he knew through a mutual acquaintance.
MICHAEL A. GONZALEZ, 49, of 2116 Black Bridge Road, Janesville, with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. He is accused of assaulting a woman he knows, preventing her from leaving his residence and threatening her and her children on Nov. 30.
ETHAN A. BALKEMA, 17, of 2024 Polk St., Janesville, with armed robbery. He is accused of being one of two men who pointed airsoft guns to rob a male of his cellphone and backpack on Sept. 24 at Bond Park, 201 N. Oakhill Ave., Janesville.
ANTONIO J. FISCHER, 21, of 215 S. High St., Janesville, with burglary and theft. He is accused of taking a TV, jewelry, video games and other electronics from the apartment of a man he knows on North High Street, Janesville, on Nov. 9.
Walworth County
Charged
DEMARIO L. ADDISON, 28, of 370 N. Tratt St., No. 161, Whitewater, with second-offense possession of marijuana. Whitewater police say on June 23, they found Addison with marijuana and a blunt that together weighed 9.6 grams.
TIFANI M. BARRINGER, 28, of 340 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Whitewater police say on Oct. 2, they found Barringer in a car with nearly 20 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and two Hydrocodone pills.
CHARLES E. BOGAN SR., 34, of 1811 Green Forest Run, No. 207, Janesville, with second-offense possession of marijuana. Whitewater police say on April 21, they stopped Bogan in a vehicle and found 2.5 grams of marijuana.
SHAWN M. BRADY, 24, of 435 E. Hartwell St., Elkhorn, with second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Elkhorn police say on Nov. 18, they found Brady with 3.4 grams of marijuana and rolling papers.
KATIE S. CASH, 23, unlisted address, with party to delivering marijuana. Police say on May 8, Cash participated in a controlled buy of 26.1 grams of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a Delavan park.
TANNYA S. COUKART, 38, of 625 Wells St., No. 8, Lake Geneva, with attempting to flee an officer. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Nov. 1, Coukart fled from officers for about 5 miles reaching speeds of 115 mph until mechanical issues forced her to stop.
TYLER W. ELAM, 18, of West Allis, with delivering marijuana and possession of THC. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Dec. 14, they conducted a controlled buy of 48 THC cartridges, which consisted of eight different flavors.
TYLER D. FREUND, 19, of N6242 County P, Delavan, with two counts each of delivering marijuana and felony bail jumping. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say between Aug. 12 and 18, they conducted two controlled buys of 28 grams of marijuana each time.
ADAM T. HECKETSWEILER, 42, of Burlington, with theft in a business setting and three counts of home improvement contract violations. State investigators say in June and July 2017, Hecketsweiler cashed a down payment of $1,600 to do a $3,200 tree removal project and never did the work or returned the money.
TROY S. JOHNSTON, 23, of 29 S. Wisconsin St., No. 25, Elkhorn, with possession of narcotic drugs, an illegally obtained prescription and drug paraphernalia. Sharon police say on Nov. 30, they stopped Johnston in a car while he had 0.22 grams of heroin, two syringes and two Xanax pills.
ELIJAH L. LMINGGIO, 35, of 1335 Laramie Lane, No. 7, Janesville, with two counts of delivering cocaine. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on April 24 and May 3, they conducted controlled buys of cocaine from Lminggio in the amounts of 1.54 and 0.69 grams.
JASMINE M. PAULSEN, 38, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, with attempting to flee an officer. Bloomfield police say on Nov. 6, she drove away from police for about 19 miles with speeds ranging from 60 to 80 mph.
BRANDEN D. PETERS, 25, of N6787 University Road, Elkhorn, with burglary, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information, misdemeanor theft and obstructing an officer. Williams Bay police say on Nov. 7, Peters moved a trailer that was not his and had stolen checks.
SETH M. PFISTER, 19, of 840 N. Wisconsin St., No. 106, Elkhorn, with failure to register as a sex offender. A registry specialist reported that Pfister had three social media accounts that he did not report to the registry.
ANTHONY M. SCHMIDT, 29, of N3280 Quail Road, Lake Geneva, with four counts of possessing child porn and one count of failing to register as a sex offender. A Walworth County sheriff’s detective says this fall, Schmidt looked at child porn. Police later reported stopping their analysis after finding about 4,500 pictures of children on Schmidt’s phone.
NATHAN D. SHARPE, 37, of 111 N. Terrace St., Apt. C, Delavan, with possession with intent to deliver Oxycodone, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on March 29, they found Sharpe with about 11 pills and 1.06 grams of marijuana.
ADRIAN C. WHITE, 34, of 415 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. City of Delavan police say on June 18, they executed a search warrant at White’s home and found 12.2 grams of marijuana, $760 in cash and burnt cigar ends.
