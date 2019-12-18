Rock County

Arrest

CYLE J. PEARSON, 25, 309 S. Locust St., Janesville, at 10:17 p.m. Nov. 25 on suspicion of two counts of burglary and one count of operating while intoxicated.

Intoxicated driving arrests

SAVANNAH M. LOBACK, 23, 1221 Bouchard Ave., Janesville, at 2:38 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville.

Reported

THEFT at 6:06 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Fawn Lane, Janesville. A man reported someone stole a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun and holster from his vehicle.

FRAUD at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Cherry Street, Janesville. A woman reported someone had used her credit card number to fraudulently purchase $452 worth of items at a Kroger grocery store in Louisville, Kentucky.

Charged

LARRY R. GEE JR., 41, of 850 Sharpless Court, Beloit, with theft from a person and battery. He is accused of assaulting a woman he was staying with at the Lannon Stone Motel, 1524 E. Racine St., Janesville, the night of Dec. 7, and taking her money. An arrest warrant was issued.