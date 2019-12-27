Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

YOVANI RAMIREZ-MENDOZA, 23, of 903 E. Clay St., Whitewater, at 9:44 p.m. Monday at the Rock County Sheriff's Office, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville.

Reported

CAR THEFT AND BURGLARY at 10:24 a.m. Tuesday on North Morning Meadow Lane, town of Union. Taken was a gray 2014 Lincoln and keys for a Ford Explorer and Ford Focus.

AUTO THEFT in the 800 block of Petunia Lane, town of Beloit, between 2:30 and 4 a.m. Thursday. Taken was a black 2015 Jeep Patriot.

Charged

RAYMOND J. HAVENS, 20, of 11103 N. Hillside Road, Edgerton, with possession of THC as a subsequent drug offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is accused of possessing THC wax and wax-making materials when state probation agents and sheriff's deputies searched his home Dec. 20. Numerous firearms, also violations of his probation, were also found.