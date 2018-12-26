Intoxicated driving arrests
ANTONIAL D. PAYTON, 44, of 2028 Masters St., Beloit, 2:31 a.m. at Janesville Police Department, Janesville.
KIMBERLY A. BROOKS, 50, of 2204 Cornell Ave., Janesville, at 1:05 a.m. Monday at East Memorial Drive and Martin Road, Janesville. It was listed as her second arrest on intoxicated driving charges.
BERNARDO D. PEREZ-HERNANDEZ, 21, of 234 E. John St., Jefferson, at 12:34 a.m. Sunday at North Wright Road and East Milwaukee Street, Janesville.
Charged
HEAVEN M. CABAN, 18, of 758 S. Main St., Janesville, with forgery. She is accused of forging a signature on a check at a Janesville bank Nov. 19. The check belonged to a woman whose car was broken into Nov. 7.
