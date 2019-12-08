Rock County

Arrest

A 16-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE MALE, at 6:58 p.m. Thursday at 316 S. Main St., Janesville, on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver marijuana after the male’s vehicle was pulled over for nearly causing an accident. Police smelled marijuana in the vehicle and found a lock box with five baggies of suspected marijuana, along with $50 in cash, a scale and a “blunt” cigar containing marijuana on the backseat.

Intoxicated driving arrests

ERIC R. ANDERSON, 58, 5207 N. Grandview Drive, Milton, at 10:10 p.m. Friday at Milton Avenue and Morse Street, Janesville.

BRIANNA HOPE BLANCHARD, 22, 2316 Browning Drive, Janesville, at 1:35 a.m. Friday at Deerfield Drive and Highway 14, Janesville.