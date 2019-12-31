Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

CHARLES E. GILMORE, 55, of 1619 W. Burbank Ave., Janesville, at 12:50 a.m. Saturday at County D and River Road, town of Rock.

ESTEVAN ANTONIO MENESES, 21, of Madison, at 2:53 a.m. Monday at 3377 Milton Ave., Janesville.

EDUARDO VELA, 46, of 473 N. Washington St., Janesville, at 6:30 a.m. Monday at Racine and River streets, Janesville. Also cited for resisting or obstructing an officer.

AARON EDWARD WHITE, 39, of 1017 Riverside St., Janesville, at 4:03 p.m. Sunday at 1002 S. Jackson St., Janesville. Also cited for bail jumping, operating after revocation, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, failure to install IID and possession of open intoxicants in motor vehicle.

ELIJAHJUAN T. WINSTON-WOSE, 20, of 1622 Crescent Drive, Beloit, at 5:12 p.m. Sunday at Liberty Avenue and Fredrick Street, Beloit. Also cited for underage consumption of alcohol.

Charged

DANIEL B. GARRISON, 28, of 1703 Forest Ave., Beloit, with fleeing, obstructing and bail jumping. Garrison is accused of fleeing a Rock County sheriff’s deputy who tried to stop him shortly after 6 p.m. Dec. 19 on Highway 51 South in the town of Rock, reaching speeds of up to 130 mph, and of struggling with officers later at his residence, where they tased him.

KYLE M. HEREFORD JR., 20, of 1105½ Bluff St., Beloit, with possession with intent to deliver THC. Hereford is accused of possessing more than 11 ounces of marijuana and a THC vaping cartridge when Janesville police stopped him Saturday night on Milton Avenue.

Accident

PLAINFIELD AVENUE AND KENNEDY ROAD, JANESVILLE, at 11:23 a.m. Dec. 23. A vehicle driven by David P. Kienbaum, 20, of 501 W. Rollin St., Edgerton, turned left onto Plainfield Avenue and collided with a vehicle driven by Vega Paige Russell, 19, of 1261 S. Orchard St., Janesville, which was traveling northbound on Kennedy Road. Kienbaum was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with injuries.