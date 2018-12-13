Rock County
DUSTIN J. FLETCHER, 25, of 709 S. Jackson St., Janesville, at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday at 200 E. Highway 14 on charge of theft of movable property.
NACIO VILLERREAL, 19, of 856 Dogwood Drive, Beloit, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He is accused of posting notices on Snapchat that he was selling the drug and of possessing various packages of the drug amounting to about 0.9 pounds when town of Beloit police stopped a car he was riding in on Jan. 28. An arrest warrant was issued.
SAMUEL O. RYAN, 23, of 337 N. Washington St., Janesville, with threat to police officer, resisting and disorderly conduct as an act of domestic abuse. He is accused of resisting attempts to take him into custody after a domestic incident at his residence Tuesday and threatening to kill a police officer who had arrested him.
Walworth County
COLE J. BEAVERS, 20, of N3525 Trieloff Road, Lot 209, Fort Atkinson, with three counts of party to delivering THC. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say in the last year they conducted three controlled buys of THC wax that weighed 1.01, 6.96 and 7 grams.
JACKSON P. BORREMANS, 21, of Green Bay, with three counts of delivering Adderall. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say between April 12 and 19, Borremans sold a confidential informant four pills on three occasions.
ALYSSA J. HERSRUD, 19, currently held at the Walworth County Jail, Elkhorn, with escape. Sheriff's deputies say on Oct. 11, they let her walk to the Elkhorn Police Department to report a theft, but she did not come back.
CLAY J. JAMES, 27, of 529 Beloit St., No. 1, Delavan, with two counts of delivering cocaine as a repeater. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on the weeks of April 23 and June 11, they conducted controlled buys of 1.66 and 1.16 grams of cocaine from James.
TAVARIS M. JONES, 22, of Memphis, Tennessee, with battery by prisoner. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on Nov. 8, Jones punched another inmate.
KEVIN E. KIMBALL, 57, of W4628 Ridgeview Road, Elkhorn, with possession of narcotic drugs, causing injury from operating while intoxicated, reckless driving causing injury and possession of marijuana. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on Nov. 8, Kimball rear-ended another driver after he had taken methadone and drank four beers. Police also said they found him with heroin and THC-laced gummy bears.
ANTHONY M. LAPOINT, 20, of 170 N. Hyer Lane, No. 7, Whitewater, with party to possessing with intent to deliver marijuana near public housing, maintaining a drug trafficking place and party to possessing drug paraphernalia. Whitewater police say on Nov. 10, police found 1.55 grams of marijuana, $640 in cash and a digital scale in Lapoint's bedroom.
PAUL M. MOLKENTIN, 41, of Mukwonago, with theft in a business setting. City of Delavan police say between June 17 and Oct. 16, Molkentin, through his business, PM Construction and Restoration, took on a $9,000 contracting project but never did the work or returned the money.
BILLY YANT, 51, of W944 Geranium Road, Genoa City, with first-degree sexual assault of a child and a related charge. Police say between Nov. 25 and 26, 2017, in the village of Bloomfield, Yant inappropriately touched a child he knows.
