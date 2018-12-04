Rock County
Arrest
A 15-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at 5:39 p.m. Sunday at home on charges of battery to a public officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, and disorderly conduct.
Intoxicated driving arrests
ADRIAN A. CULVER, 32, of 330 Galena Road, No. 1, Janesville, at 2:36 a.m. Saturday at County J and Woodman Road, town of La Prairie. It was listed as his third arrest on a drunken-driving charge. Also cited for operating after revocation and operating without insurance.
JACOB J. HAECKER, 23, of 414 Rogers St., Milton, at 3:23 a.m. Sunday at 10517 N. Highway 14, town of Union.
