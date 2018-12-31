Reported
BURGLARY at 12:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Racine Street, Janesville. Reported taken was a small safe containing prescriptions. No value was listed.
THEFT 10:10 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Milton Aveune, Janesville. A 49-year-old man reported that another man approached him in the parking lot of a business and demanded his wallet. When the 49-year-old man refused, the other man struck him.
