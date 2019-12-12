Rock County

Arrests

JAVON SERRANO, 18, of 253 S. Franklin St., Janesville, at 3:22 p.m. Monday at the intersection of River and Court streets for vehicle operator fleeing/eluding officer, resisting or obstructing officer, and bench warrant.

KEAGAN A. WILLIAMS-SALGADO, 23, of 301 S. Randall Ave., Janesville, at 6:07 a.m. Wednesday at 319 S. Randall Ave., Janesville, on charges of false imprisonment and disorderly conduct.

Intoxicated driving arrests

DAVID A. SCOFIELD, 30, of 502 First Center Ave., Brodhead, at 3:22 p.m. Monday at 509 S. Gilbert St., Janesville.

ALAN M.JOHNSON, 46, of 319 Pease Court, Janesville, at 1:49 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of West Conde Street, Janesville. Johnson was also arrested on charges of open intoxicant and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Accident

616 N. WASHINGTON ST., JANESVILLE, at 7:10 p.m. Dec. 5. A vehicle driven by Douglas A. Buhmeyer, 53, Janesville struck a pole in a parking lot. Buhmeyer was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with a possible injury.