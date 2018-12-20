Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
KENNY L. BOWERSOCK, 19, of 1772 Hemlock St., Beloit, at 10:08 p.m. Saturday at 455 N. Terrace St., Janesville.
FREDERICK P. FALK, 30, of Los Angeles, at 3:54 a.m. Wednesday at 11502 N. Charley Bluff Road, town of Milton. It was his second offense.
JEREMY M. HANSON, 39, of 2917 N. Washington St., Janesville, at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday at West Highway 11 and West Highway 11 bypass, town of Janesville. It was his first offense.
SKYLAR R. FIORVANTI, 27, of 2738 Park Place Lane, Janesville, at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday at North Charley Bluff Road and East County Trunk N, town of Milton. It was his second offense.
Reported
FRAUD/FORGERY at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday. The victim claims an unknown person stole their credit card and used it at Mulligan’s convenience store, Janesville, and Walmart, Whitewater.
FRAUD/FORGERY at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday at 5212 N. Grandeur Drive, town of Harmony. The victim reported the fraudulent use of two credit cards.
FRAUD at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. The victim believes his ex-wife stole an old work rewards card and has been making charges on the card.
Walworth County
Charged
CARLOS A. BARRERA, 47, of N6553 Elder Road, Delavan, with repeated sexual assault of a child and a related charge. Town of Delavan police say between Dec. 5, 2011, and Dec. 4, 2015, Barrera raped a young girl he knows.
RICHARD R. HERRERA, 34, of 853 Comus Drive, town of Delavan, with second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on July 9, they executed a search warrant and found a glass pipe with burnt marijuana in Herrera’s bedroom. They also say they found 18.71 grams of marijuana belonging to Herrera.
JUAN F. GARNICA, 37, of 1088 Wells St., No. 15, Lake Geneva, with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all with domestic abuse assessments. Lake Geneva police say on Nov. 28, Garnica struck and choked a woman he knows.
JEFFREY A. TERRELL, 40, of Kenosha, with possession with intent to deliver Ecstasy and marijuana, as well as possession of cocaine as a party to a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Nov. 18 in the town of Darien, they found Terrell in a car with $1,930, a vape pen, 98 Ecstasy pills, 8.1 grams of cocaine and 52.9 grams of marijuana.
