Rock County
Arrest
JOSHUA W. CLARK, 20, of 2016 Christilla Drive, Beloit, at 1:08 p.m. Friday on a charge of fleeing an officer at North Willard Avenue and Mineral Point Avenue in Janesville.
Intoxicated driving arrests
KIMBER L. CLOUGH, 35, of 4241 N. Polaris Parkway, town of Harmony, at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday at East Madison Avenue and Northside Drive, Milton, on a bench warrant through the Janesville Police Department on charges of second-offense intoxicated driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.
JOEL SQUIRE, 32, of Janesville, at 8:59 p.m. Thursday on the 300 block of 1st Street, Brodhead, on a charge of second-offense intoxicated driving with a child in the car. Brodhead police say Squire admitted to smoking marijuana and driving with an 8-year-old child.
16-YEAR-OLD-BELOIT BOY, at 12:56 a.m. Friday, at 2413 1st Center Ave. on charges of first-offense OWI with a child younger than 16 in the car and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brodhead police say the boy was "driving around" with his friends, who were 17, 16 and 14 years old.
Charged
ANDREW O. STEPHENS, 23, of 1551 S. Chatham St., Janesville, with strangulation/suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse, and bail jumping. He is accused of assaulting a woman Thursday at his residence.
APRIL L. JAEGER, 31, and SAMUEL AKINS JR., 48, both of Dubuque, Iowa, both with party to attempted forgery. They are accused of trying to pass counterfeit bills at a McDonald's restaurant in Janesville and a gas station in Footville on Nov. 15.
Reported
BOMB THREAT at 1:35 p.m. Thursday. Someone told the Rock County Sheriff's Office that they received an email demanding money or an explosive device would be set off in a town of Johnstown business.
DOG SHOT at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in the village of Hanover. A dog was shot, possibly by a neighbor, earlier that evening. The dog was taken to a veterinarian, but it died early Thursday morning. Rock County Sheriff's deputies reported they will follow up with the neighbor.
FRAUD at 9:16 a.m. Thursday, when a Beloit man said he had been receiving phone calls from someone who said they were with the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
PURSUIT at 12:50 a.m. Friday at South County H and West Cleophas Road, town of Newark, where Rock County sheriff's deputies say a gray/silver Chevy Impala was driving about 105 mph southbound on County H. A deputy reported terminating the pursuit after two minutes, having not been able to catch up.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse