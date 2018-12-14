Rock County

Arrests

JOSEPH L. HERTLEIN, 17, Janesville, and a 15-YEAR OLD JANESVILLE BOY, at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday at the 1900 block of Gershwin Drive, Janesville, on suspicion of theft. The two are suspected of stealing $136 in merchandise that had been delivered to residents’ porches, including a speaker, a pair of slacks, a sweatshirt, a glove and a pair of swimming fins, according to a police incident report.

Fire

HOUSE FIRE at 8:04 p.m. Thursday at a house in the 8400 block of West Front Street, Hanover. The Rock County Communications Center and an Orfordville Fire Department official said multiple fire departments responded to a box alarm for an apparent fire to a house. No other details were immediately available Thursday night.

Charged

CHRISTOPHER L. THORLAND JR., 19, of 313 Higgins Drive, No. 24, Evansville, with battery and disorderly conduct, both as acts of domestic abuse, and attempted battery to police, resisting, obstructing and criminal damage. He is a accused of struggling with Evansville officers as they took him into custody Tuesday at his residence after hitting a woman with a chair, breaking a screen door and throwing other items in the house.

KENNETH H. KOPPLIN, 47, of 11820 W. Spring Valley Corners, Janesville, with intentionally abusing an individual at risk and the following domestic abuse counts: aggravated battery, battery and two counts of disorderly conduct. He is accused of hitting and intimidating an elderly man, throwing household items and shooting a birthday cake intended for the elderly man with a shotgun.

