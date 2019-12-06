Rock County

Charged

DECARLOS M. TORO, 46, Chicago, with fleeing an officer. He is accused of fleeing a state trooper on Interstate 90/39 north of Janesville on Thursday afternoon after a traffic stop. The vehicle exited at Newville, where it hit the roundabout, flew through the air and crashed, according to the criminal complaint. He was also issued a traffic citation for reckless driving.

CARL M. FAIRBERT III, 32, no known address, Whitewater, with felony criminal damage to property and armed disorderly conduct. He is accused of breaking numerous windows of a residence on East Lima-Johnstown Townline Road in the town of Lima, causing an estimated $3,800 damage, and of trying to conceal a shovel underneath himself as he went to the ground in response to deputies’ commands.