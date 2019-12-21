Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

JILL C. ADAMS, 39, of N4456 Dam Road, Delavan, at 3:47 p.m. Thursday at EJF Townline Road and Newville Road, town of Fulton. The offense was listed as Adams’ first for intoxicated driving.

Walworth County

Charged

TORRANCE GOODEN-WOSE, 19, of 1622 Crescent Drive, Beloit, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana as a second offense. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say they stopped Gooden-Wose on Nov. 29 and found him with about a pound of marijuana and three cell phones.

BRIAN B. GRASHEL, 29, of 621 N. Lincoln St., No. 6, Elkhorn, with first-degree sexual assault of a child and a related charge. Fontana police say between July 2016 and August 2017, Grashel inappropriately touched a girl he knows.

JUSTIN E. KLEIN, 36, of 172 W. Chestnut St., No. 4, Burlington, with five counts of possessing child porn. A Walworth County sheriff’s detective says on Oct. 21, they found about 25 pictures of child porn on Klein’s phone. Klein in 2002 pleaded guilty to possessing child porn and sexually assaulting a child, according to the criminal complaint.

JORDAN M. OLSON, 26, of 1524 E. Racine St., Janesville, with operating a vehicle without owner consent. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Oct. 30, Olson took the car of someone he knows and got into an accident.

CALEB M. OVERHAUG, 25, of 157 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, with threat to law enforcement officer, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. Whitewater police say on Dec. 5, Overhaug was intoxicated, unable to care for himself and resisted and threatened to kill police officers.

STEVEN E. VOGEL, 36, of N3936 County NN, Elkhorn, with possessing a firearm as a felon, bail jumping, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. Town of Geneva police say on Dec. 7, Vogel, who had a shotgun he was not allowed to possess, attacked and threatened to kill a woman he knows.