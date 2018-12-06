Rock County

Arrest

JORDAN E. STANEK, 34, of 1715 Arch St., Janesville, at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of child neglect and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Intoxicated driving arrest

CHARLES J. FOX, 45, of 139 S. Fischer Ave., Beloit, at 12:29 a.m. Wednesday at Taco Bell, 2525 W. Court St., Janesville, where he and a passenger, Kortae D. Valadez, 18, of 519 S. Locust St., Janesville, were also cited for disorderly conduct in the drive-through.

Reported

ESCAPE at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the Truancy Abatement and Transitional Education Center by two Janesville 15-year-olds who were being held at the Rock County Youth Services Center, 210 E. Highway 14, Janesville, and cut off their monitoring bracelets before leaving the TATE Center. One was later apprehended.

CAR THEFT at 10:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of South Highway 51, town of Rock. A 2011 Chevrolet HHR was found stalled at the side of the road. One Chicagoan and two from Indiana were arrested on charges related to the theft of the car from Indiana.

COUNTERFEIT $100 BILL at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday at Popeyes Louisiana Chicken, 2085 Morse St., Janesville.

Charged

MATTHEW M. HORKEY, 32, of 3025 Beloit-Newark Road, Beloit, with child enticement, exposing genitals and soliciting intimate representation from a minor. He is accused of asking young girls he knows to remove their clothing, sending intimate photos of himself to one of the girls on Snapchat and related behavior, but no sexual contact.

