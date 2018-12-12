Rock County
Arrest
JAMES G. DAWSON, 22, of 503 E. Centerway, Janesville at 12:53 p.m. Friday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court on a charge of forgery.
Intoxicated driving arrests
HENRY F. WIELAND, 50, of Madison, at 8:48 p.m. Friday on Highway 59 and North Union Town Road, town of Union.
PATRICK D. MALLORY, 32, of 115 S. Academy St., Janesville, at 12:07 a.m. Saturday at Airport Road and Highway 51, Janesville.
RAY C. HEARON, 51, of Rockford, Illinois, at 9:58 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Drive and Beloit-Rock Townline Road, town of Rock. It was listed as his third arrest on drunken driving charges.
Reported
BURGLARY at 4:44 p.m. Friday on West Wheeler Road, town of Porter. Tools valued at $400 were reported taken.
THEFT at 5:54 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Parker Drive, Janesville. A 2018 Nissan Ultima was reported taken without permission.
Charged
JEOVONTE R. JONES, 33, of 2504 N. Sumac Drive, Janesville, with possession of narcotics and possession of marijuana. He is accused of possessing marijuana and three oxycodone/acetaminophen pills after Beloit police stopped his car for a burned-out license plate light Sunday afternoon and a passenger ran away.
ADAM J. GEBHART, 24, of 221 N. Franklin St., Apt. C, Janesville, with false imprisonment, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. He is accused of preventing a woman he knows of leaving his residence, taking her phone and resisting police attempts to put him in a squad car.
MICHAEL E. CUNIFF, 43, of West Dundee, Illinois, with felony theft. He is accused of taking a trailer and skid steer valued at $78,000 from a Rock Road Co. job site at Interstate 90/39 and Shopiere Road in August. The equipment was recovered in Illinois. An arrest warrant was issued.
BYRON S. BENNETT, 27, of 836 Homeland Court, Beloit, with forgery. He is accused of giving a Janesville man two counterfeit $100 bills in exchange for an Apple iPad on Nov. 3 after the two initiated the deal on Facebook Marketplace.
TAMMY L. MAROZIK, 46, of 524 Linn St., Janesville, with battery to a police officer and resisting. She is accused of elbowing a Janesville police officer in the face and kicking the him in the shin Monday at her residence as she was being arrested for allegedly violating probation that was imposed in a 2017 conviction for battery to an officer.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse