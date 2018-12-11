Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
DANTE LINELL BILLUPS, 36, of 2700 W. Wall St., No. 228, Janesville, at 4:41 a.m. Monday at Racine and Main streets, Janesville.
Accidents
CROSBY AVENUE RAMP NORTH OF AFTON ROAD, JANESVILLE, at 9:37 p.m. Friday. Colton Cheng Pann, 21, of 837 Eighth St., Beloit, failed to yield the right of way while turning left onto the ramp, and his vehicle crashed into one driven by Angel Sierra, 16, of 605 S. Ringold St., Janesville. Pann was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with a suspected minor injury.
BELOIT AVENUE SOUTH OF CONDE STREET, JANESVILLE, at 2:45 p.m. Saturday. Hermogenes Albino Magana, 47, of 1517 Swallow Lane, Janesville, turned left in front of a vehicle driven by Shannon Lee Seager, 51, of 701 N. Hill Road, Janesville. Seager’s passenger, Joanna Marie Seager, was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with a possible injury.
