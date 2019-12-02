Rock County

Arrest

JUSTIN P. WILLMAN, 19, of 815 N. Washington St., Janesville, at 6:35 p.m. Sunday at 3800 Deerfield Drive on a charge of unauthorized use of personal identifying information.

Intoxicated driving arrests

IVAN E. LUTCHER, 45, of 3013 Ruger Ave., Janesville, at 2:05 a.m. Saturday at Sumac Drive and Newman Street, on a charge of first-offense intoxicated driving.

JASON D. O’MEARA, 25, of 1727 Garden Drive, Janesville, at 8:28 p.m. Saturday at Court and Milwaukee streets, on charges of possession with intent to deliver between 5 and 15 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-offense intoxicated driving and a probation violation.