Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

BRADLEY J. ANDREWS, 53, of 2208 E. Huebbe Parkway, Beloit, at 5:08 p.m. Saturday at County S and Interstate 90/39, town of Turtle.

RIANNE A. WASHINGTON, 30, of 613 Center Ave., Janesville, at 2:20 a.m. Saturday at 3137 S. County D, town of Rock.

Charged

SHAWN M. HOMAN, 41, of 310 Clark St., Janesville, with possession of narcotics. Homan is accused of possessing fentanyl after police were called to a report of an overdose Nov. 24 at the AmericInn, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville.

CHRISTOPHER D. CRADDICK, 49, of 2002 Laurel Ave., Janesville, with substantial battery and disorderly conduct as acts of domestic abuse and resisting an officer. Craddick is accused of causing a cut to a man’s head that required six staples to close, causing a disturbance with a woman and resisting officers’ attempts to cuff him on Friday at his residence.

BRANDON J. KENNEDY, 29, of 420 Prospect Ave., Janesville, with attempted battery to a law officer as a repeat felony offender. Kennedy is accused of trying to punch a Janesville police officer who was trying to arrest him on a warrant Friday afternoon at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.

Accident

DEERFIELD DRIVE AND HIGHWAY 14, JANESVILLE, at 12:52 p.m. Dec. 8. A vehicle driven by Kyra Ann Givens, 29, of 1421 Canyon Drive, No. 15, Janesville, pulled into the intersection and collided with a vehicle driven by Michelle Lynn Cooper, 47, of 225 Milton Ave., Janesville, who had the right of way. Givens’ passenger, Lauren Marie Santos, 23, of Monona, was transported to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville with a possible injury. Cooper was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with a possible injury.

Walworth County

Charged

DEREK C. BADGER, 28, of Wisconsin Rapids, with possessing narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Dec. 5, Badger, who on Oct. 31 was sentenced to probation and jail with work release on a meth charge, had syringes and Narcan in his Huber dorm locker at the jail.

ALDO GRANO JR., 36, of 336 N. Fremont St., Whitewater, with driving a vehicle without owner consent and misdemeanor theft. Whitewater police say on Oct. 7, Grano stole a car from someone he knows.

MELISSA S. HALL, 36, of N9163 Maple St., East Troy, with burglary and identity theft. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say between March 5 and April 29, Hall stole a debit card belonging to someone she used to work for.

CHERIE E. KEEVIL, 32, of W860 Juneau Road, Genoa City, with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. Bloomfield police say on April 1, Keevil struck someone she knows with a wine glass.