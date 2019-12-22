Rock County

Arrests

EDWARD JEROME BROWN, 34, of 1900 Center Ave., Janesville, at 2:07 a.m. Thursday at 1604 Racine St., Janesville, on charges of robbery with threat of force.

SAMANTHA JUNE BROWN, 23, of 2033 Sunnyside St., Janesville, at 3:43 p.m. Friday at her home on neglecting a child- protection from exposure to controlled substances to controlled substances, possession of Schedule I and II narcotics, operating while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating after suspension.

WILLIAM JAMES ANTHONY PRITCHARD, 31, of 2101 Forrest Ave., Beloit, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington Street and Memorial Drive on charges of manufacturing/delivering cocaine greater than 1 gram, maintaining a premise/vehicle for drug trafficking, armed robbery and disorderly conduct.

MARTEZ LORENZO REED, 20, of 1941 Grant Ave., Janesville, at 6:06 p.m. Dec. 8 at 553 S. Franklin St., Janesville, on charges of burglary, probation violation and criminal damage to property.

RONQUALE MARQUIN DITELLO SCOTT, 20, of 344 Milton Ave., Janesville, at 6:06 p.m. Dec. 8 at 553 S. Franklin St., Janesville, on charges of burglary.

JUAN ANTERK TORRES, 19, of 344 Milton Ave., Janesville, at 6:06 p.m. Dec. 8 at 553 S. Franklin St., Janesville, on charges of burglary.

Intoxicated driving arrests

BRETT A. MISHLEAU, 58, of 1020 Putnam Ave., Janesville, at 6:48 p.m. Friday at 433 S. Main St., Janesville.

WILLIAM M. SWEENEY, 48, of Lake Mills, at 3:02 a.m. Saturday at Centerway and Main Street, Janesville.