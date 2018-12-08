Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
KAY V. SAING, 25, of 338 S. Locust St., Janesville, at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Deerfield Drive, Janesville.
NICHOLAS J. WERLE, 24, of 1127 E. Lakeside Drive, Edgerton, at 10:29 p.m. Thursday in the 11100 block of Goede Road, town of Fulton. Werle crashed his car in the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant. It was his first OWI offense.
Reported
BURGLARY at 7 a.m. Wednesday at Jack and Dick’s Feed, 975 S. Jackson St., Janesville. Reported taken were two laptops valued at $100 each and about $10 in change.
