Rock County

Arrests

WILLIAM J. SNYDER, 62, of 1916 Tamarack Ave., Janesville, at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday at home on a charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

CHRISTOPHER D. CRADDICK, 49, of 2002 Laurel Ave., Janesville, at 4:23 p.m. Friday at home on charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer.

BRANDON J. KENNEDY, 29, of 420 Prospect Ave., Janesville, in the 100 block of North Parker Drive on charges of battery, threat to a police officer, disorderly conduct and felony probation violation.

SHONTAE M. MARTIN-COLE, 29, of 1858 Harrison Ave., Beloit, at 8:09 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Milton Avenue on charges of felony retail theft and felony probation violation.

JOHN E. KAUFFMAN, 23, of 2014 Williamson Place, Janesville, at 10:33 p.m. Thursday at home on charges of aggravated battery intending substantial bodily harm, disorderly conduct, false imprisonment, and strangulation and suffocation.

JEREMIAH J. KEMPER, 34, no fixed address, at 3:04 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Center Avenue on charges on resisting arrest, threat to a judge or law enforcement officer, and failure to submit a biological specimen. Kemper was cited at 1:04 p.m. Friday for camping in a city park.

Intoxicated driving arrests

SAVANNAH M. LOBACK, 23, 1221 Bouchard Ave., Janesville, at 3:05 a.m. Saturday at Milton Avenue and Centerway, Janesville.

CHRISTOPHER J. FOLYER, 28, of 417 Allen St., Janesville, at 1:38 a.m. Friday at Rockport Road and Lincoln Street, Janesville.

MASON L. ROGERS, 20, 3241 S. River Road, Janesville, at 11:26 p.m Friday in the 1300 block of Creston Park Drive, Janesville. He also was cited for operating while revoked and possession of open intoxicants.

Reported

BURGLARY at 12:57 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Milwaukee Street, Janesville. Reported taken from storage units were Legos valued at $400 and a Ryobi miter saw valued at $3,000.