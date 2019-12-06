Rock County

Arrests

ELIZABETH A. HOOKSTEAD, 19, and MALIK K. STARR, 18, both of rural Fort Atkinson, at 11:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville, both on charges of delivery of 200 or fewer grams of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Starr also arrested on a charge of resisting or obstructing.

Reported

BURGLARY at 12:35 a.m. Thursday on South Christianson Road, town of Rock, when a homeowner saw someone fleeing from the residence. Prescription drugs valued at $100 were taken.

Charged

MICHAEL D. TRACY JR., 38, of 2243 N. Pow Wow Trail, Beloit, with substantial battery and disorderly conduct as acts of domestic violence. He is accused of pushing a cigar into the face of a woman he knows, causing a blister, and repeatedly striking her, breaking her nose and causing a cut on her hand that required stitches, early Saturday morning at an east-side Janesville residence.

SKYLER N. PLOOF, 17, of 214 S. Pearl St., upper, Janesville, with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of narcotics and disorderly conduct/domestic abuse. He is accused of threatening a person he knows with a handgun, possessing the gun during a traffic stop Wednesday in Janesville and of possessing 7.5 grams of a substance that tested positive for fentanyl.

Walworth County

Charged

DEANTE M. COOK, 26, of 333 S. Locust St., Janesville, with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Whitewater police say on Sept. 7, they stopped Cook, who has an earlier marijuana conviction that makes his recent possession charge a felony, and found him with a small baggie of marijuana and a marijuana cigarette.