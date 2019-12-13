Rock County

Arrest

KAILA J. RICHARDSON, 32, of 1826 Riverside Drive, No. 3, Beloit, at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday at 650 Midland Road, Janesville, on a charge of fraudulent use of a financial card.

Intoxicated driving arrests

RANDALL R. ZIEBELL, 49, of 4013 Beacon Hill Drive, Janesville, at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot in the 2500 block of West Court Street, Janesville. The arrest was listed as his second for intoxicated driving.

MALIJAH A. ROBERTSON, 20, of 1027 Jerome Ave., Janesville, at 1:34 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Cornell Avenue, Janesville. Also arrested on a charge of obstructing for allegedly lying about who she is to officers and on three warrants, including one for fraudulent use of a credit card, theft and a probation violation. A passenger was issued a municipal citation for possession of marijuana.

ALEXANDRA E. JIMENEZ, 21, of 1931 Dupont Drive, Janesville, at 10:12 p.m. Wednesday at 46 S. Lexington Drive, Janesville.

Reported

FRAUD on Wednesday by a Janesville woman who told officers a phone caller convinced her to buy $2,000 worth of gift cards at Best Buy and give the caller the cards’ numbers.

THEFT at St. Elizabeth’s Nursing Home, 109 S. Atwood Ave., Janesville, on Wednesday, after 1.34 milliliters of morphine went missing. No suspect was identified.

Charged

KURT E. PROCHASKA, 52, of 417 Rockport Road, Janesville, with burglary, theft and damage to property. He is accused of breaking into Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville, in the early-morning hours of Nov. 29 and taking two bottles of vodka.

DAMIEN L. BUCHANAN, 23, of 921 Chapin St., Beloit, with possession of narcotics, possession of THC and violating laws of a county institution. He is accused of possessing prescription pills of Seroquel, amphetamine/dextroamphetamine, and small amounts of marijuana and tobacco while incarcerated in the Rock County Jail on Sunday.