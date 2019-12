Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

KAYLA S. OEHRKE, 28, of 315 E. Racine St., Janesville, at 2:29 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville.

Reported

BURGLARY at 11:05 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Parker Drive, Janesville. Reported taken were tools. No value was given.

FRAUD at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, in the 3500 block of Hemmingway Drive, Janesville. A person claiming to represent Apple defrauded a mother and daughter out of $5,000.