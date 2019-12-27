Rock County

Arrests

NATHAN T. BARLASS, 40, of 2118 Myra Ave., Janesville, with hit-and-run causing injury and driving without insurance, after a two-car crash at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville. Barlass allegedly fled on foot from the accident, which led to numerous officers searching in and around Oak Hill Cemetery.

A 13-YEAR-OLD BELOIT GIRL at 6:24 p.m. Thursday at 2011 W. Court St., Janesville, on a charge of fraudulent use of a financial card.

Intoxicated driving arrests

KAY V.G. SAING, 27, of 338 S. Locust St., Janesville, at 2:43 a.m. Friday at Rockport Road and Grant Avenue, Janesville. Also cited for open intoxicants and driving after suspension.

TIFFANY L. PEKUL, 39, of 1930 W. State St., Janesville, at 8:54 p.m. Monday at 1614 S. Oakhill Ave., Janesville.

Reported

CREDIT CARD FRAUD, at 2:17 p.m. Thursday. A man told police he found two charges on his credit card he did not make, charged at the Janesville Walmart totaling $1,829.

Charged

WILLIE J. PRITCHARD, 31, of 2101 Forest Ave., Beloit, with delivery of cocaine. He is accused of selling 0.5 gram of crack cocaine to a Janesville police informant Nov. 20.