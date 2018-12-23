Rock County
Fires
KITCHEN FIRE, at 3:35 p.m. Saturday in a home in the 1100 block of Center Avenue, Janesville. Fire officials on scene reported a convection oven caught on fire, incinerating a chicken that was cooking inside it, causing smoke to fill the home. The residence was evacuated. The fire was extinguished quickly.
Green County
Intoxicated Driving Arrests
ERIC C. HOLMES, 20, Monroe, at 2:13 a.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of North Center Road, town of Washington, after police were called to a complaint of a vehicle driving around in a field.
