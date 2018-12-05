Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
VIRGIL L. GRIMES, 47, of 1500 Canyon Dr., Janesville, at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday at 1805 S. County J, town of La Prairie.
Charged
KIMBERLY A. BROOKS, 50, of 2204 Cornell Ave., Janesville, with possession of cocaine and possession of narcotics. She is accused of possessing two small bags of suspected heroin and cocaine after she was found unconscious in her car at Park Avenue Mart in Beloit on Nov. 6.
MALIJAH A. ROBERTSON, 19, of 1027 Jerome Ave., Janesville, with assault by prisioner. She is accused of spitting on a correctional officer at the Rock County Jail on Thursday.
DUSTIN T. THIES, 33, of 1414 Purvis Ave., Janesville, with strangulation/suffocation and disorderly conduct. He is accused of assaulting a woman he knows early Sunday outside Kwik Trip, 254 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville.
JOSHUAH A. JACKSON, 32, of 2900 Kennedy Road, No. 2, Janesville, with false imprisonment, strangulation/suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic violence. He is accused of assaulting a woman in the first block of West Milwaukee Street, Janesville, shortly after midnight Sunday.
CLAIRE L. DORSEY, 24, of 2317 Center Ave., No. 150, Janesville, with possession with intent to deliver 5 to 15 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect/harm did not occur. Police say they found the drugs and paraphernalia in her residence, including oxycodone pills that were concealed in a curtain loop near an assortment of children's toys.
Walworth County
Charged
ALEX P. GONZAQUE JR., 35, of 11 S. Jackson St., rear unit, Elkhorn, with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance near a school and possession of drug paraphernalia. Elkhorn police say on Oct. 25, they went to where Gonzaque lives and found THC oil and pipes.
KATELYN J. JAY, 26, of N8729 Pickeral Lake Road, East Troy, with possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia. Town of East Troy police say on Sept. 16, Jay had heroin and two needles, which someone turned into police.
DANIEL K. OHLRICH, 29, of 123 E. Main St., No. 222, Lake Geneva, with three counts of identity theft for financial gain. Town of Delavan police say on July 16 and 27, Ohlrich used the credit card information of someone he used to work for to spend $635 on Amazon and on a cellphone plan.
FAHRENHEIT J. PATINO, 19, of 1145 Bonnie Brae Lane, Lake Geneva, with two counts of delivering marijuana and one count of possession of marijuana. Members of the Walworth County Drug Unit say in July and August they conducted controlled buys of 3.09 and 4.06 grams of marijuana from Patino, before they found him in his car on Oct. 29 with two THC vape cartridges.
APRIL I. WRIGHT, 36, of Milwaukee, with two counts of party to identity theft for financial gain and one count of receiving stolen property. Town of Geneva police say on July 27 and 28, Wright used a credit card from a wallet stolen during a delivery from Best Buy. Damiano J. Brown, 33, of Milwaukee, was also previously charged from this alleged incident.
