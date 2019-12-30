Rock County

Arrests

LORENZO M. WASHINGTON, 29, of 20 N. Wisconsin St., Janesville, at 4:06 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Green Valley Drive, Janesville, on charges of disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, resisting or obstructing arrest, and criminal damage to property.

KYLE M. HEREFORD, 20, of 1105 1/2 Bluff St., Beloit, at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Milton Avenue and Memorial Drive, Janesville on charges of felony possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Intoxicated driving arrest

METEYO D. HOLT, 17, of 2225 Garden Drive, Janesville, at 6:58 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Kellogg Avenue, Janeville.

Reported

THEFT at 6:15 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Sharon Road, Janesville. A fence was damaged and a red 2002 GMC Yukon valued at $2,500 was reported taken.