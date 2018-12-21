Rock County

Arrests

DENISSE STRICKER, 38, of 1421 Gartland Ave., Janesville, at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday at home on charges of aggravated battery with a domestic violence rider and disorderly conduct with a domestic violence rider. The charges stem from an incident in which police say she stabbed a man she knew with a kitchen knife.

BENJAMIN R. BELLAMY JR., of 1723 Alden Road, No. 2, Janesville on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect.

Reported

FRAUD at 4:24 p.m Tuesday in the 200 block of South Crosby Avenue, Janesville. Reported taken was $4,000.

SEX OFFENSE at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday at Evansville High School, 640 Fifth St., Evansville. A 14-year-old boy sent via Snapchat nude photos of himself to two 12-year-old girls.

FRAUD at 10:39 a.m. Wednesday, on Forest Hollow Lane, town of Union. A woman reported that her personal information had been stolen during a security breach at a financial firm.

