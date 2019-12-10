Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

TABITHA R. BICKERT, 34, of Jefferson, at 2:43 p.m. Thursday at Manogue Road and Highway 51, town of Fulton.

TAIWAN LAVELLE FRANKLIN, 30, of 113 Linn St., Janesville, at 10:26 p.m. Sunday at Jackson Street and Reuther Way, Janesville. Also cited for probation violation, resisting or obstructing an officer and bail jumping.

STEPHANIE A. KASUBASKI, 32, of 511 E. Madison Ave., Milton, at 2:40 a.m. Saturday at Henke and Wilcox roads, town of Harmony. It was listed as his third arrest on an intoxicated driving charge.

MICHAEL P. MOEN, 53, of 11202 N. Highway 104, Brooklyn, at 12:25 a.m. Saturday at his home. It was listed as his third arrest on an intoxicated driving charge.