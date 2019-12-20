Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

PAMELA J. BOVIALL, 62, of 1229 Anthony Ave., Janesville, at 2:05 a.m. Thursday at State Street and Oakhill Avenue, Janesville.

TYLER J. HAMILTON, 18, of 3748 Falcon Ridge Drive, Janesville, at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday at River and McKinley streets, Janesville. Also cited for operating after suspension.

ALEXANDER J. STOWE, 28, of 1527 N. Sumac Drive, Janesville, at 1:06 a.m. Thursday at Black Bridge Road and Liberty Lane, Janesville.

Charged

TAYLOR B. STEWART, 24, of 2526 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit, with felony and misdemeanor retail theft and resisting an officer. She is accused of trying to leave Walmart, 3800 Deerfield Drive, Janesville, on Wednesday night without paying for $513 worth of goods and struggling with and kicking the arresting officer.

SHANE N. HAUSER, 48, Madison, with felony and misdemeanor theft in a business setting. He is accused of taking $6,600 from a town of Fulton resident in June for a contract to clear away 29 ash trees but removing only seven trees and repaying the resident only $500.