Rock County
Arrest
DUSTIN C. TEUBERT, 37, of 2133 Adel St., Janesville, at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday at 2421 Humes Road, Janesville, on a charge of felony retail theft.
Reported
BURGLARY at 9:10 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Arch Street, Janesville. A red pressure washer and a California Air air compressor were taken.
Charged
KRISTY L. MCCORMICK, 60, Rockford, Illinois, with hit and run causing injury. She is accused of leaving the scene of a collision at the intersection of Milton Avenue and Black Bridge Road on Oct. 24. A woman in a second vehicle was injured.
BRANDON L. KNUTSON, 26, of 3607 Parkview Drive, Janesville, with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of assaulting a woman Nov. 22 in Janesville.
EVAN D. BLUM, 26, Fort Atkinson, with three counts of sexual intercourse with a child and three counts of child enticement, all as a repeat felony offender. He is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl on three occasions in November in Janesville.
Walworth County
Arrest
ANTHONY M. SCHMIDT, 29, town of Geneva, at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Proctor Drive, Elkhorn, on charges of possession of child pornography, sex offender registration violation and probation violation.
