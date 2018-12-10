Rock County
Arrest
ADAM J. GEBHART, 24, of 221 N. Franklin St., Apt. C, Janesville, at 7:39 p.m. Saturday at 221 N. Franklin St., Apt. B, Janesville, on charges of false imprisonment, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
Intoxicated driving arrests
LARRY E. FALCONBURY, 33, of 172 Lincoln St., Janesville, at 12:29 a.m. Sunday at High and Milwaukee streets, Janesville.
JENNIFER L. NIEMI, 33, of 1045 S. County J, Janesville, at 3:22 a.m. Sunday at Ruger Avenue and Royal Road, Janesville.
ZERRICK Z. HAMMETT, 28, of 220 N. Franklin St., Janesville, at 2:49 a.m. Sunday at Franklin and Racine streets, Janesville. He was cited for violating a red traffic light and operating without a valid license. It was his first OWI offense.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse