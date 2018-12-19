Rock County
Arrest
JOSEPH O. LAWRENCE, 33, no fixed address, Janesville, at midnight Tuesday at 975 S. Jackson St., Janesville on suspicion of one count of burglary.
Intoxicated driving arrest
BRYCE HUNTER L. JOHNSON, 19, 1127 Wheeler St., Janesville, at 12:11 a.m. Monday at Kellogg and Jackson streets, Janesville.
Reported
BATTERY at 2:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of West Highway 14, town of Janesville. A woman said a man beat her, strangled her and held her against her will at his residence. The man fled prior to Rock County sheriff’s deputies arriving. Police were still attempting to find him.
THEFT at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of East Highway 11, town of La Prairie. Multiple people reported someone entered a secure electrical substation property by cutting locks and removed tools and other items from trucks parked on the property. The theft is thought to have occurred sometime between Friday evening and Monday morning. Reported stolen was an assortment of tools in bags, including a Stihl chainsaw, all valued at $1,225. Also reported stolen was a roll of copper wire valued at $600.
THEFT at 5:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Lapham Street, Janesville. A man reported someone went through his vehicle overnight and stole a checkbook.
FRAUD at 11:44 a.m. in the 6900 block of Old 92nd Street, town of Union. A woman told the Rock County Sheriff’s Office an elderly man she knows was swindled out of $23,320 in a “computer scam.” The man voluntarily withdrew $16,000 in cash and mailed it to an address in Chicago. The man also provided access to a scammer over the phone to $2,500 in Wal-Mart gift cards he purchased. Scammers also stole $4,820 in electronic checks from the man’s account without his permission.
