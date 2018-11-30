Rock County
Charged
JEFFREY M. TAYLOR, 37, of 1738 Crosby Ave., Janesville, with burglary, theft, criminal damage and two counts of bail jumping. He is accused of burglarizing the Beloit Piggly Wiggly store Wednesday night, when he was found inside a ventilation duct that he is suspected of using to enter the store.
CYTISA C. DIXON, 33, of 931½ Euclid Ave., Beloit, with identity theft/avoidance, retail theft and obstructing an officer. She is accused of giving the name of a woman she knows when caught allegedly taking shoes without paying at the Janesville Kohl’s store Oct. 27.
Rock County Courts
SHANICE R. FOREMAN, 19, of 467 S. Orchard St., Janesville, misdemeanor credit card fraud, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
KARI J. KEENA, 35, of 5529 Stone Farm Road, Edgerton, misdemeanor battery, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.
BETHANY M. LEMMER, 27, of 1423 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville, felony battery by prisoners, three years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony battery by prisoners, felony prisoner throw or expel bodily substances and felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.
BRADLEY P. LYGA, 32, of 11326 E. Eighe Road, Clinton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber.
JOSEPH P. SCHNEIDER, 58, of 3303 Aurora Lane, Janesville, three counts felony possession of child pornography, one year jail and seven years’ probation. Charge of felony first degree sexual assault of child dismissed. Charge of three counts felony possession of child pornography dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
GREGORY AGNEW, 35, of 404 Sumner St., Genoa City, two counts felony robbery with threat of force, 10 years prison and five years extended supervision. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JOSHUA B. BERGMAN, 36, W891 Juneau Road, Genoa City, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, 180 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content dismissed but read into court record.
ARMANDO ESQUIVEL, 36, of 706 Faryl St. #7, Delavan, charges of felony possession of cocaine with intent, felony possession of marijuana with intent, misdemeanor possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
GASPAR HUERTA, 38, of 1121 Spruce St., Delavan, charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
RYAN C. SERRATO, 31, of 120 Marino Ave., Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JODI I. SWANBERG, 53, of 1228 Anthony Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor issue worthless checks, nine months jail with Huber and one year probation.
