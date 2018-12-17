Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

DEBRA HUOLIHAN, 68, of 1515 W. State St., Janesville, at 8:08 p.m. Saturday at Nicolet Street and Center Avenue in Janesville, on charges of third-offense intoxicated driving—second or more causing an injury—and operating without insurance. Huolihan, driving a Chevy Tahoe struck Nathaniel Howard, 22, of 1815 W. State St., Janesville, police say. Howard was treated and released from Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center.

Reported

BLACKMAIL at 1:44 p.m. Saturday in Janesville. A mother and her 14-year-old son told police a teen sent some inappropriate pictures over Facebook, and an unknown person was trying to extort the teen for money to not re-post the pictures, Janesville police say.

Walworth County

Charged

LAVELL M. CAMPBELL, 27, of 382 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, with two counts of failing to update the sex offender registry. A registry specialist said Campbell did not return mail he was required to in order to show his address.

