Rock County

Arrests

JEREMI L. ALEXANDER, 46, of 400 S. Jackson St., Janesville, at 12:59 a.m. Wednesday at his residence on charges of disorderly conduct, battery, criminal damage to property, second-degree reckless endangering safety, strangulation/suffocation and false imprisonment, all as acts of domestic violence, and felon in possession of a firearm.

RONALD E. J. SPAULDING, 28, of 2059 Lenox Ave., Beloit, at 12:51 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Beloit Police Department, Beloit, on a charge of forgery.

XAVIER S. BROOKS, 22, of 855 Burton St., No. 7, Beloit, at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at the Rock County Jail, Janesville, on charges of forgery and theft of moveable property.

Intoxicated driving arrests

NIKKI N. HUGHES, 29, of 2826 Holiday Drive, No. 103, Janesville, at midnight Dec. 21 at North Parker and West Memorial drives, Janesville.

CODY S. BAUER, 22, of 8215 E. Bowers Lake Road, Milton, at 9:40 a.m. Dec. 19 at Kennedy Road and Milton Avenue, Janesville.

Reported

THEFT at 11:43 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Target, 2017 Humes Road, Janesville. A Dyson vacuum worth more than $2,800 was reported stolen.

Accidents

COURT STREET NEAR ARCH STREET, JANESVILLE, at 4:58 p.m. Dec. 19. A vehicle driven by Robert A. Wunderlin, 57, of 212 Glen St., Janesville, was turning into a driveway when it was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Antonette L. Pieczynski, 62, of W447 Red Cedar Lane, Brodhead. Deborah A. McKinney, 54, of 212 Glen St., Janesville, a passenger in Wunderlin's car, was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, for possible injury. Pieczynski was cited for following too closely.

MILTON AVENUE AND MATHESON STREET, JANESVILLE, at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 14. A vehicle driven by Ciera Y. Wembley, 31, of 215½ W. Milwaukee St., Janesville, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Steven C. Birkrem, 31, of 832 Kellogg Ave., No. 6, Janesville, who was stopping to turn left. Birkrem was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center for possible injury. Wembley was cited for following too closely.

Charged

NOAH J. ALSTEEN, 36, of 2210 N. Wright Road, Janesville, with threats to law enforcement officers and three domestic abuse counts: battery and two counts of disorderly conduct. He is accused of assaulting and verbally abusing a woman he knows at her Janesville home Tuesday, of verbally abusing and threatening another woman he knows and threatening to hit with a baseball bat Janesville police officers who were trying to arrest him.

