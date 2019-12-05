Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

JEFFREY L. HARDNETT, 52, of 717 St. Lawrence Ave., Janesville, at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Humes Road and Milton Avenue. He was also arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver THC and probation violation.

ADAM WASSON, 31, of Loves Park, Illinois, at 5:14 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville.

Accident

200 BLOCK OF KELLOGG AVENUE, JANESVILLE, at 11:36 a.m. Monday. A vehicle driven by Jonathan M. Schroers, 19, of Janesville, was eastbound when Schroers looked over at a passenger before striking a parked car. Both Schroers and his passenger, Hannah Lynn Wakefield, 18, of 544 Stafford Ave., Janesville, were transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with possible injury.