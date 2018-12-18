Rock County
Reported
THEFT at 6:59 a.m. Saturday in the 12000 block of St. Lawrence Avenue, town of Newark. A 2010 Ford Explorer was reported stolen.
Accident
HIGHWAY 14 AND NEWVILLE ROAD, JANESVILLE, at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. Ashley N. Purdy, 26, of 4725 Highview Court, Milton, was turning right onto Highway 14 and pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by Mary Kay Lund, 57, of 2407 Linden Ave., Janesville. Lund struck the left corner of Purdy’s vehicle while trying to swerve away. Lund’s vehicle rolled over and landed upright, and she was transported to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville with suspected serious injuries.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse