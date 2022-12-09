top story Public record for Dec. 9, 2022 By GAZETTE STAFF Dec 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)DEENAY BATCHELOR, 43, of Beloit, possession of THC as a second offense, Dec. 6, South Jackson Street and West State Street, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Felony Crime Possession Offense Beloit Janesville Arrest Social_feed Trending Now High-speed chase through Beloit ends in arrest of armed robbery suspects Public record for Dec. 8, 2022 Fort Atkinson woman sentenced to six months in jail for dog death Consultant: Woodman's Center would initially operate at a loss, likely require city subsidy Public record for Dec. 9, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Dec. 9, 2022 Public record for Dec. 8, 2022 Public record for Dec. 7, 2022 Public Record for Dec. 5, 2022 Public Record for Dec. 2, 2022 Public Record Nov. 30, 2022 Public record for Nov. 28, 2022 Public record for Nov. 22, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 21, 2022 Public record for Nov. 18, 2022